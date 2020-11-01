Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 1. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 November 2020, 08:00
November 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of November.

photo

Murat Baimakhanov (born in 1993) – an academician of the National Academy of Kazakhstan as well as of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Kazakhstan, theorist and organizer of legal science of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Walikhanov Prize.

The Almaty native graduated from the Moscow State University.

He authored over 300 scientific publications, including 20 monographs, took part in drafting the Constitution of Kazakhstan as well as the public administration bill. He made reports at the international congresses of the USA, France, Brazil, and other countries.

photo

Bazarbai Zhumaniyazov (1936-2015) – a Kazakh composer, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan. Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty Conservatory now the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

His career began as a musical editor at Kazakhfilm in 1964. From 1973 to 1984, he worked as a chairman of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan. In 1984 and 1987, he acted as a director of the Abai Kazakh Theatre of Opera and Ballet. Between 1991 and 1998, he served as a 1st secretary of the member of the Board of the USSR Composers’ Union.

photo

Gabit Baizhanov (born in 1963) – the deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan – director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Between 2018 and 2019, he served as an assistant to the President – Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in October 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches