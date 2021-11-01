Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 November 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 1.

    EVENTS

    1992 - The first Army Corps with the headquarters in Semipalatinsk is established at the ground of the former 32nd army of the former Turkestan military area.

    1996 - Kazakhstan Metrology Institute of the technical regulation and metrology committee of the Kazakh Industry and New Technologies Ministry of Kazakhstan is founded as the only state scientific metrological centre.

    1997 - The Kazakh Embassy is officially opened in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). It is the only mission of Kazakhstan in Mongolia.

    2005 – The 1st Central Asian Museum Festival Open Asia-Open Museum takes place in Karaganda.

    2010 – Cosmonaut, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, chairman of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan is awarded The Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit.

    2014 – Kazakhstan donates to the Ebola Response Multi-Partner Trust Fund of the United Nations.

    2015 - During the EXPO-2015 closing ceremony, Milano passes the baton to hold the next specialized exhibition to Kazakhstan. The EXPO-2017 event was successfully held in Astana in 2017.

    2016 – Astana schoolchildren win 7 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals at the MOSTRATEC international Olympiad.

    2016 – Shakal movie by 19yo film director Aisultan Seitov of Kazakhstan wins at the Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival.

    2017 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein is King of Jordan the Prize for a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World and Global Security.

    2017 – By the decision of UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova Almaty city becomes the member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region