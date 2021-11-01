Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 November 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 1.

EVENTS

1992 - The first Army Corps with the headquarters in Semipalatinsk is established at the ground of the former 32nd army of the former Turkestan military area.

1996 - Kazakhstan Metrology Institute of the technical regulation and metrology committee of the Kazakh Industry and New Technologies Ministry of Kazakhstan is founded as the only state scientific metrological centre.

1997 - The Kazakh Embassy is officially opened in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). It is the only mission of Kazakhstan in Mongolia.

2005 – The 1st Central Asian Museum Festival Open Asia-Open Museum takes place in Karaganda.

2010 – Cosmonaut, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, chairman of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan is awarded The Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit.

2014 – Kazakhstan donates to the Ebola Response Multi-Partner Trust Fund of the United Nations.

2015 - During the EXPO-2015 closing ceremony, Milano passes the baton to hold the next specialized exhibition to Kazakhstan. The EXPO-2017 event was successfully held in Astana in 2017.

2016 – Astana schoolchildren win 7 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals at the MOSTRATEC international Olympiad.

2016 – Shakal movie by 19yo film director Aisultan Seitov of Kazakhstan wins at the Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival.

2017 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein is King of Jordan the Prize for a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World and Global Security.

2017 – By the decision of UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova Almaty city becomes the member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.


