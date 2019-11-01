November 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 1.

1992 - The first Army Corps with the HQ in Semipalatinsk is established as part of the 32nd army of the former Turkestan military area. Eastern Military Area was formed later on the ground of this Army Corps, which was reorganized into the current Vostok Regional Command.

1996 - Kazakhstan Metrology Institute is established.

1997 - The Kazakh Embassy in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) is officially opened.

2011 - Vietnam National University confers Honorary Doctor title to the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. 2015 - During the EXPO-2015 closing ceremony, Milano passes the baton of the next specialized exhibition to Kazakhstan. The EXPO-2017 event was successfully held in Astana in summer 2017. 2017 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev hands in the Prize for a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World and Global Security to the King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. 2017 - Director General of the UNESCO Irina Bokova makes a decision to admit Almaty city to the membership in UNESCO Creative Cities Network. The Network includes today 180 cities of 72 countries.