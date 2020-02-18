Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Novel coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,868 — authorities

    18 February 2020, 08:36

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of people who died of novel coronavirus in China has risen to 1,868 by Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission said.

    A total of 12,500 novel coronavirus patients have recovered to date, TASS reports.

    The National Health Commission said the overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country increased by about 1,800 in the past 24 hours, topping 72,400 by Tuesday.

    In the past 24 hours, a total of 98 deaths among novel coronavirus patients were reported, while 1,701 people were discharged from hospitals in the reported period.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events