Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Novel coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,868 — authorities

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 February 2020, 08:36
Novel coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,868 — authorities

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of people who died of novel coronavirus in China has risen to 1,868 by Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission said.

A total of 12,500 novel coronavirus patients have recovered to date, TASS reports.

The National Health Commission said the overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country increased by about 1,800 in the past 24 hours, topping 72,400 by Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 98 deaths among novel coronavirus patients were reported, while 1,701 people were discharged from hospitals in the reported period.


Coronavirus   World News   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year