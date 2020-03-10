Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Novel coronavirus cases confirmed in 100 nations worldwide

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 March 2020, 10:28
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of countries reporting confirmed novel coronavirus cases has reached 100, as follows from the latest update complied by TASS.

The last country to confirm a coronavirus case was Brunei. Xinhua said earlier in the day citing that country’ health ministry that a 53-year-old local resident had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Malaysia, TASS reports.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

The most serious coronavirus situation is reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 80,700, with more than 3,100 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 58,600 have recovered. The number of coronavirus patients outside China exceeds 100,000. Slightly more than 3,800 have died.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
