Novartis Company invited to Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2021, 20:16
BASEL. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Alibek Bakayev met with the Chief Regional Manager of «Novartis» Allesandro Cirrinsione, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the prospects of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the company. Representatives of «Novartis» were introduced to some aspects of the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2020-2025 and were invited to participate in its implementation as investors.

The parties also considered the possibility of providing an expensive drug «ZolgenSMA» at lower prices to help children from Kazakhstan suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.

In addition, the parties agreed to consider the possibility of organizing internships for kazakh specialists in the leading laboratories of «Novartis» in order to ensure the transfer of knowledge and exchange of experience in the field of disease diagnosis.

«Novartis» is one of the largest multinational pharmaceutical companies in the world, headquartered in Switzerland. Today, the company occupies a leading position in the world in the production of innovative drugs, over-the-counter medicines, vaccines and diagnostic test systems.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Switzerland  
