Novak Djokovic back in Australia following high-profile visa ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Novak Djokovic is back in Australia, according to a spokesperson with Tennis Australia, nearly a year after his high-profile visa ban from the country over his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination, CNN reports.

The 21-time grand slam champion is slated to open his 2023 tennis season next week in Adelaide for the Adelaide International 1. It comes more than a month after Australian officials said that Djokovic’s three-year ban from entering the country would be overturned.

The Serbian was deported from Australia in January after former immigration minister Alex Hawke found the tennis star posed a risk to public health and order because, as a celebrity sportsman who had previously expressed opposition to people being compelled to get the Covid-19 vaccine, he could be seen as an «icon» for anti-vaxxers.

The minister’s decision to deport the former world No. 1 men’s player meant he was initially banned from reentry for three years.

On Monday, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said, «We will welcome him back to Australia.»

As for the reception Djokovic should expect to receive from Aussies, Tiley said, «I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public. I think we have a very well-educated sporting public particularly those that come for tennis. They love their tennis. They love seeing greatness. They love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

«I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that,» he added.

Djokovic has won nine men’s singles titles at the Australian Open, more than anyone else in history. He is entered to play in the 2023 edition next month.

Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

