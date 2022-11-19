Go to the main site
    Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan

    19 November 2022, 09:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM November 19 is the Day of Silence in Kazakhstan. Any agitation campaign is prohibited today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The early presidential election in Kazakhstan will be held on Sunday, November 20.

    In accordance with the Constitutional Law «On Elections in Kazakhstan», any pre-election agitation is prohibited on the Election Day and the day before.

    The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and lasted till 12 am November 19.
    On November 20, voting will be held at 10,101 ballot stations countrywide and at 68 ballot stations abroad. 11,827,277 nationals of Kazakhstan were included in the Register of Voters as of July 1, 2022.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
