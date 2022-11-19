Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan

19 November 2022, 09:32
Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
19 November 2022, 09:32

Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM November 19 is the Day of Silence in Kazakhstan. Any agitation campaign is prohibited today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The early presidential election in Kazakhstan will be held on Sunday, November 20.

In accordance with the Constitutional Law «On Elections in Kazakhstan», any pre-election agitation is prohibited on the Election Day and the day before.

The pre-election campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and lasted till 12 am November 19.
On November 20, voting will be held at 10,101 ballot stations countrywide and at 68 ballot stations abroad. 11,827,277 nationals of Kazakhstan were included in the Register of Voters as of July 1, 2022.


Related news
Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer
Voting in presidential election kicks off in many corners of the world
Read also
Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer
Election districts in Berlin, Bern, Madrid hold voting
Some 40% of Kazakhstanis voted in presidential elections
Voting in presidential election kicks off in many corners of the world
No violations recorded at the moment – CIS IPA observers
Polling stations in Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya start their work
Candidate for presidency Kazhyken takes a ballot
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
2 Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
3 S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
4 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election

News