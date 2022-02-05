Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Norwegian Therese Johaug becomes 1st gold medalist of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2022, 15:07
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – The first set of Olympic medals was awarded at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing today in Women’s 7.5km+7.5km Skiathlon event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan national team was represented by four skiers Kseniya Shalygina, Angelina Shuryga, Valeriya Tyuleneva and Nadezhda Stepashkina.

Gold went to Norwegian Therese Johaug. Russian Natalia Nepryaeva and Austrian Teresa Stadlober clinched silver and bronze, respectively.

Kazakhstani Kseniya Shalygina clocked the distance in 50:37.7 and demonstrated the 48th result. Angelina Shuryga finished 49th right behind her compatriot.

Valeriya Tyulevena and Nadezhda Stepashkina covered the distance in 51:30.8 and 53:35.3, accordingly.


Photo credit: Getty Images

