    Norwegian Deputy Tor André Johnsen congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

    22 March 2021, 13:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Tor André Johnsen, Deputy of the Storting – the Norwegian Parliament, member of the Standing Committee on Transport and Communications has sent his congratulations on the Nauryz holiday to Kazakhstani people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Norwegian Deputy in a video message, recorded in his home city of Brumunddal with Mjøstårne – the highest wooden building in the world – on the backdrop, greeted the Kazakhstani people, wishing all wonderful ancient Nauryz.

    «Spring is in the air and it is a time of renewal and rebirth. And this holiday (Nauryz) is universal for the whole world,» conveyed his congratulations Tor André Johnsen, also wishing success, health, abundance, and strength.

    «I salute to people of Kazakhstan. Happy Nauryz,» he said.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

