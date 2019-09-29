Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
North Macedonia may become Kazakhstan's gateway to Europe, Enes Ibrahim

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 September 2019, 10:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» took place in the Palace of Independence in the Kazakh capital city.

The parliamentary forum was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian integration initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy.

The forum brought together parliamentary delegations from around 65 countries of Europe and Asia, representatives of 14 international parliamentary organizations,

Enes Ibrahim, the member of the Assembly of the Republic of Macedonia, commented on the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments held and highlighted the role of cooperation between the two nations.

«I think the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments held in the friendly country of Kazakhstan, was beneficial for all the participating countries. I hope that the high level of participation by many countries will result in development of cooperation between Europe and Asia. I can say that this great organization was very successful and gave Nur-Sultan a different meaning. I think that co-operation between the two countries will improve, especially since it is the first official visit of Talat Xhaferi, the speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia, to Kazakhstan. We can act as a bridge for cooperation in all areas between North Macedonia and Kazakhstan. We can see North Macedonia as the Kazakhstan's gateway to Europe. I think educational, cultural and economic cooperation will be beneficial for the both of countries,» he told Kazinform Agency.

