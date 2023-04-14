North Korea tests new solid-fuel ICBM, overseen by leader Kim

TOKYO. KAZINFORM North Korea launched a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday in a test overseen by the country's leader Kim Jong Un, the country's official media reported, Kazinform learned from Kyodo.

The launch of the Hwasong-18 missile propelled by a three-stage rocket system was successful, the Korean Central News Agency said Friday, without providing details such as its altitude and flight distance.

A solid-fuel missile does not require fueling prior to launch like a liquid-fuel missile, making it harder for other countries to detect launch preparations and giving it a better pre-emptive strike and retaliatory capability.

«The aim of the test-fire was to confirm the performance of the high-thrust solid-fuel engines for multi-stage missiles» developed under long-term plans for building the state nuclear force, KCNA said.

The Japanese government said Thursday the missile disappeared from radar shortly after it was detected, prompting the issuance of an emergency alert urging residents of the northern main island of Hokkaido to take shelter. The alert was later retracted.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was fired from near Pyongyang, flying about 1,000 kilometers before falling into the sea.

KCNA said the rocket's first stage landed 10 km off North Korea's eastern coast and the second stage 335 km off North Hamgyong, the country's northernmost province.

The launch drew condemnation from the governments of Japan, South Korea and their security ally the United States.

North Korea's first missile launch since March 27 came as Kim has been stressing the need to expand Pyongyang's deterrence amid joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea.

According to Seoul, North Korea has not responded to regular calls from the South since late last week, fanning speculation Pyongyang may soon conduct its seventh nuclear test and first since September 2017.