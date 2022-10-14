North Korea launches another ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan

TOKYO/SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea launched early Friday a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, the Japanese government and South Korean military said, as it conducted the latest in a series of missile tests that have heightened tensions, KYODO reports.

The missile, launched at around 1:47 a.m., apparently traveled some 650 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 50 km and splashed down outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, some 370 km from its coast, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reported by KCNA as having overseen the test-firing Wednesday of two long-range strategic cruise missiles.

North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches since late September, including a ballistic missile fired earlier this month over the Japanese archipelago for the first time in five years.

Pyongyang's recent launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions have come amid growing speculation that it could conduct a seventh nuclear test in the near future.

Friday's launch prompted South Korea to impose unilateral sanctions for the first time in five years, blacklisting 15 individuals and 16 organizations involved in North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs.

The U.S. State Department condemned the launch and said Washington continues to seek «serious and sustained dialogue» with North Korea but that Pyongyang «refuses to engage.»





