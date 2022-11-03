Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, 1 disappears from radar

    3 November 2022, 08:36

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM North Korea fired three ballistic missiles Thursday morning with one of them disappearing from radar over the Sea of Japan, the Japanese government said, correcting its initial announcement that one had flown over the main island of Honshu, KYODO reports.

    No damage from the missiles was reported, the government said. It had earlier urged residents in some northeastern and central Japan prefectures to remain indoors.

    Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the first missile was launched around 7:40 a.m. on a potential trajectory over Japan, but it disappeared from radar over the Sea of Japan.

    «We are still investigating the cause of its disappearance,» Hamada told reporters.

    The launches came after North Korea on Oct. 4 fired a missile that flew about 4,600 kilometers over Japan.

    Photo: Kyodo




    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
    N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Thurs. count in 2 months
    N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays