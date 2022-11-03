North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, 1 disappears from radar

3 November 2022, 08:36

TOKYO. KAZINFORM North Korea fired three ballistic missiles Thursday morning with one of them disappearing from radar over the Sea of Japan, the Japanese government said, correcting its initial announcement that one had flown over the main island of Honshu, KYODO reports.

No damage from the missiles was reported, the government said. It had earlier urged residents in some northeastern and central Japan prefectures to remain indoors.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the first missile was launched around 7:40 a.m. on a potential trajectory over Japan, but it disappeared from radar over the Sea of Japan.

«We are still investigating the cause of its disappearance,» Hamada told reporters.

The launches came after North Korea on Oct. 4 fired a missile that flew about 4,600 kilometers over Japan.

