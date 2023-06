North Kazakhstanis to test snowstorm and ice slick

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert was issued by RSE Kazhydromet.

On October 23-24 blowing snow, fog and black ice is predicted for North Kazakhstan region. Strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s is also expected in the region.

Residents of Petropavlovsk are warned about ground blizzard, black ice and south-western wind of 15-20. Chance of storm in the area equals to 90-95%.