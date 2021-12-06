North Kazakhstan to brace for cold spell

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 7-9, Kazinform reports.

A cold anticyclone from the regions of the Atlantic replacing the warm Southern cyclone is to end precipitation as well as bring sharp drops in temperature in the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days.

Temperature is set to plummet to -22-30 degrees Celsius in the north and east at night on December 7-8.

The southern parts are to see no sharp temperature drops due to the warm air masses from the regions of Iran.