Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    North-Kazakhstan starts construction of dairy farms

    14 May 2020, 20:14

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the year, growth of production volumes in the agricultural sector of North Kazakhstan is at least 4%, said head of the region Kumar Aksakalov.

    The latest meeting of the Akimat discussed the results of the industry’s development within the past four months. It was informed that this year the region will start the construction of 10 dairy farms.

    «Three agribusinesses have already received support through the Saltustik Social Entrepreneurship Corporation for a total amount of KZT801 million. We plan to construct 10 dairy complexes for five thousand heads of cattle,» said Marat Tasmaganbetov, first deputy Akim of the region.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Agro-industrial complex development North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev