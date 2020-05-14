North-Kazakhstan starts construction of dairy farms

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the year, growth of production volumes in the agricultural sector of North Kazakhstan is at least 4%, said head of the region Kumar Aksakalov.

The latest meeting of the Akimat discussed the results of the industry’s development within the past four months. It was informed that this year the region will start the construction of 10 dairy farms.

«Three agribusinesses have already received support through the Saltustik Social Entrepreneurship Corporation for a total amount of KZT801 million. We plan to construct 10 dairy complexes for five thousand heads of cattle,» said Marat Tasmaganbetov, first deputy Akim of the region.