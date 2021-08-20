Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

North Kazakhstan’s daily COVID cases hit record high

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 August 2021, 17:16
North Kazakhstan’s daily COVID cases hit record high

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases hit record high in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a press briefing deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Arman Kushbasov said 171 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the region in the past day. Of 171, 145 people had symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 60 – was detected in the city of Petropavlovsk.

«In the past two week North Kazakhstan region saw 2,267 new COVID-19 cases. The region remains in the «red zone» for over a month. Bed occupancy stands at 70%,» Kushbasov noted.

He added that 800-900 people are vaccinated against the coronavirus infection per day on average, compared to 3,000-4,000 per day a month ago.

To date, 217,332 people have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 182,591 people.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media