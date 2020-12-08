Go to the main site
    North Kazakhstan rgn sees economic development despite COVID-19 pandemic

    8 December 2020, 16:50

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov spoke about the region’s economy development during the COVID-19 pandemic at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Mr Aksakalov, a careful balance needed to be struck between introducing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping economic growth rates. According to him, in the 10 months period the region enabled to ensure progressive economic development, which led to it surpassing the national average figure.

    North Kazakhstan region intends to increase its gross regional product per capita to KZT2.7mln, contributing to a 35% rise over the past four years. The region is 5th in terms of increase in real salaries, with its budget rising from KZT189bn to KZT333bn.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    North Kazakhstan region Economy Kazakhstan
