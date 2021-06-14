Go to the main site
    North Kazakhstan rgn’s COVID-19 tally exceeds 15,000-mark

    14 June 2021, 15:55

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged 13 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region’s sanitary epidemiological control office, out of the 13 cases, 11 are symptomatic and two are asymptomatic ones. Three fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in Petropavlovsk city, four cases in Mamlyutsk as well as M. Zhumabayev district, one in Kyzylzhar as well as Shal akyn district.

    12 cases have been detected after undergoing tests for epidemiological indications, and one as part of epidemiological control. The region’s labs have conducted 1,038 COVID-19 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

    As of June 14, a total of 15,012 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region. Of these, 9,536 are symptomatic and 5,476 asymptomatic. There have been 443 imported COVID-19 cases.

    The region has conducted 354,528 COVID-19 PCR tests during the pandemic.

    Earlier it was reported that the weekly COVID-19 case count halved in North Kazakhstan region. It was also said that persons over 60 years old make up most of the caseload.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

