North Kazakhstan rgn bolsters its farmers, provides KZT45bn in grants

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 March 2021, 13:37
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – KZT45.2bn has been provided to support agriculture in North Kazakhstan region this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During a briefing at the regional communications service Head of the Department of Agriculture and Land Relations Yerbolat Bekshenov said that grants for crop production will amount to KZT17.1bn and for animal production - KZT8.6bn. An additional KZT19.5bn is to be allocated to finance the farms’ recovery, compensate interest rates paid on loans and leasing, and subsidize the processing facilities' costs.

According to Bekshenov, in 2020, the farmers were provided with the State support to the tune of KZT50.3bn, 27% more than in 2019, in the region.

The agricultural sector is key to the region’s economy, with the agricultural gross production standing at KZT779bn last year, which was the second highest figure in the country.

The region is the leader in terms of investments in agriculture. Last year, it saw investments worth KZT124.4bn in the sector, a 17% increase.


