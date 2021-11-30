Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

North Kazakhstan remains in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 November 2021, 12:01
North Kazakhstan remains in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov told at today’s Government meeting about the country’s health situation, Kazinform reports.

«As of today, North Kazakhstan is the only one region to remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Five regions, namely, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar as well as Nur-Sultan city are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest 11 regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’,» he noted.

As stated there, the morbidity rate for the past month decreased by 2.8 times, hospitalizations by 1.5 times, the number of outpatients halved.

As earlier reported, the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread made a decision to suspend flights with Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania and Hongkong since December 3. Arrivals from the countries affected by the new Omircon strain, namely, Israel, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and Canada, must present negative PCR test despite their vaccination against coronavirus and self-isolate for seven days. Kazakhstan will also suspend flights with Egypt taking into account the passenger flows up to 13,000 in November and detection of the new COVID variant case in Belgium after travelers arrived from Egypt.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region