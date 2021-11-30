North Kazakhstan remains in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov told at today’s Government meeting about the country’s health situation, Kazinform reports.

«As of today, North Kazakhstan is the only one region to remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Five regions, namely, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar as well as Nur-Sultan city are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest 11 regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’,» he noted.

As stated there, the morbidity rate for the past month decreased by 2.8 times, hospitalizations by 1.5 times, the number of outpatients halved.

As earlier reported, the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread made a decision to suspend flights with Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania and Hongkong since December 3. Arrivals from the countries affected by the new Omircon strain, namely, Israel, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and Canada, must present negative PCR test despite their vaccination against coronavirus and self-isolate for seven days. Kazakhstan will also suspend flights with Egypt taking into account the passenger flows up to 13,000 in November and detection of the new COVID variant case in Belgium after travelers arrived from Egypt.