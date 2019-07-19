Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    North Kazakhstan region governor, U.S. ambassador meet

    19 July 2019, 17:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov met with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser this week, Kazinform reports.

    During themeeting the sides discussed the issues of partnership, especially in the sphereof agriculture, agricultural machine building and processing.

    Governor Aksakalovbelieves that North Kazakhstan region residents can learn a lot in terms of theadvanced technologies in agriculture from their American colleagues.

    He went on tostress that the region boasts fertile soil and vast potential which needs to bedeveloped with the help of the advanced technologies and personnel training.

    Ambassador Moserpointed out that mutually profitable cooperation between the two countrieslooks quite promising. It was also noted that Dakota and North Kazakhstanregion have a lot in common in terms of climate

    He also addedthat the U.S. Embassy is ready to provide necessary assistance in implementationof joint business projects.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil