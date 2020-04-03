Go to the main site
    Non-working days prolonged for Nur-Sultan, Almaty until April 13

    3 April 2020, 14:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Non-working days for residents of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities were prolonged until April 13, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

    The decision to prolong the non-working days in two cities of Kazakhstan for another week was made by the State Commission for ensuring the state of emergency regime on Friday. The decision is dictated by the growing number of new Covid-19 cases across the country.

    The State Commission also agreed to introduce the quarantine regime in the city of Shymkent as of 9:00 pm April 4 in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

    The Ministry of Healthcare also decided to construct three infectious hospitals in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent.

    Local authorities were instructed to ensure the introduction and observance of restrictive measures depending on the situation in the cities and regions of Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
