Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Non-vaccinated contract COVID-19 more often than others – Nur-Sultan public health office

    20 July 2022 15:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Non-vaccinated people contract COVID-19 more often than others in the Kazakh capital, head of the public health office Timur Muratov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Muratov told a press briefing that non-vaccinated people or those who didn’t contract the coronavirus infection before are responsible for 70% of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

    «The majority of fresh infections is registered among young people aged 20-30,» said Muratov, adding that those with chronic diseases and older people also get COVID-19.

    He also revealed that those who are currently treated at the infectious facilities for COVID-19 are mostly citizens aged above 50.

    Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 mortality rate in Nur-Sultan stands at 3%.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #Nur-Sultan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
    Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
    Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
    Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association