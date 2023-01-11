Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Non-primary exports hit $21.7bn in Kazakhstan in 10 mths of 2022

11 January 2023, 17:39
Non-primary exports hit $21.7bn in Kazakhstan in 10 mths of 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports hit $21.7bn in 10 months of 2022, Serik Zhumangarin, the country’s minister of trade and integration, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Non-primary exports rose 34.8% in Kazakhstan compared with 2021 ($16.1bn).

According to Zhumangarin, export of services was up 31% and stood at $5.5bn in nine months of last year.

He went on to note that in line with the presidential tasks the instrument for supporting entrepreneurs – the export accelerator is being implemented.

«In 2022, the export of the export accelerator’s participants was over $260mln. The domestic producers are provided assistance to enter e-platforms. Up to 7,500 goods were represented and there were wholesale deliveries to the tune of $100mln at Alibaba,» said the minister.

QazTrade and KazakhExport provided support to over 500 companies.

«So, the exporters were paid KZT8.8bn in costs. Projects worth KZT45bn were approved as part of the insurance support and over KZT200bn were pledged,» said Zhumangarin.

According to him, this year it is planned to adopt a law on export and credit agency as well as implement an instrument on export and trade finance.


Related news
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakhstan exports nearly 200 thou tons of crop products to Azerbaijan
Теги:
Read also
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Expert considers Kraken most contagious coronavirus variant since pandemic started
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
3 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Canadian doctors pioneer medical procedure to treat inoperable brain tumor

News