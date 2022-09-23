Go to the main site
    Nomination of presidential candidates kicks off in Kazakhstan

    23 September 2022, 11:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nomination of presidential candidates started today, September 23, 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «As of 10:35 a.m. there were recorded no applications yet,» secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Yerman briefed reporters.

    As earlier reported, nomination of candidates for the President of Kazakhstan will last until October 11. Republican public associations registered duly has the right to nominate candidates for the President of Kazakhstan.

    On September 21 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on early presidential election. The election will be held on November 20.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
