Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections
Nomination of presidential candidates kicks off in Kazakhstan
23 September 2022, 11:45

Nomination of presidential candidates kicks off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nomination of presidential candidates started today, September 23, 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«As of 10:35 a.m. there were recorded no applications yet,» secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Yerman briefed reporters.

As earlier reported, nomination of candidates for the President of Kazakhstan will last until October 11. Republican public associations registered duly has the right to nominate candidates for the President of Kazakhstan.

On September 21 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on early presidential election. The election will be held on November 20.


Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive