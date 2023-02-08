Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nomination for Majilis and maslikhat elections completed

8 February 2023, 20:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has completed the nomination process for Majilis and maslikhat elections as of 6:00pm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of February 8, 2023, the Kazakh Central Election Commission received the documents on the nomination of candidates for the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament on party lists from: People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Ak Zhol Democratic Party, National Social Democratic Party, Kazakhstan’s Green Party Baitaq, People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl, AMANAT Party, and Respublica Party.

The registration of candidates will last until February 18. The election campaign is to begin 6:00pm on February 18 and end at midnight on March 18.

The day of silence is on March 18, and the election day is on March 19.

The voting is set to start at 7:00am and end at 8:00pm.


