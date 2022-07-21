Qazaq TV
Nomad Games organized in Cholpon-Ata for Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uzbek presidents
21 July 2022 08:30

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Zhaparov, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev – visited Dordoi Nomad cultural center during their informal meeting on July 20, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.

The heads of state watched the Nomad Games where stuntmen demonstrated horse dressage and other performances. The Central Asian leaders also got familiarized themselves with the works of local artisans exhibited at the Alley of Craftsmen.



