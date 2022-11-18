Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Brazilian stand at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Egypt, received on Wednesday (Nov. 16) Rattan Lal - Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2007. University Professor of Soil Science and Director of the Center for Low Carbon Sequestration and Management at Ohio State University, the Indian specialist was also the winner of the World Food Prize in 2020, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to Lal, the example of Brazilian agriculture is a success story. He talked about his first visit to Brazil in 1975 and said that since then he has maintained a close relationship with the country. «I witnessed a miracle happening in Brazil due to excellence in science, the transformation of science into reality, and good policies,» he stated.

In his presentation at COP 27, the Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke about techniques and care for sustainable soil management, fertilizers, and the rational use of water. He explained that 70 percent of all water used by the world population has agriculture as its final destination.

For Rattan Lal, the main global challenge is to ensure food security, to be obtained through a production that results in more food, using smaller portions of land, water, and fertilizers.

In the expert's evaluation, Brazil occupies a prominent place in food production, with a high scientific level in land use issues and knowledge applied to agriculture. The expectation, according to him, is to share this knowledge with Africa.

Photo: reuters.com