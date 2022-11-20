Go to the main site
    No violations recorded at the moment – CIS IPA observers

    20 November 2022, 12:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the moment, the observers of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly have recorded no violation in the ongoing presidential elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Chief of the Secretariat of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Dmitry Kobitsky noted a high level of preparation at the polling stations and high quality of training of the election commission members. «Observers know what they should monitor and what possible violations they should record. No violations have been registered as of now,» he said.

    Dilrabo Mansuri, Coordinator of the Group of International Observers, says all the procedures meet the national legislation and international election standards. She added that on the eve, the CIS IPA observers held a number of meetings with the speakers of both chambers of the Parliament, Foreign Ministry, CEC and some candidates.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
