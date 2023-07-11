No unique facilities under construction in capital – President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are no unique facilities under construction in the capital, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while addressing a meeting on the development of Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Earlier I gave an instruction to improve the Yessil River embarkment, territories of EXPO and other areas of the city,» said the Kazakh President, instructing to develop a new vision in this direction while attracting renowned local and world experts, urbanists.

He went on to say that there are no unique facilities under construction in the capital, with too much attention placed on housing construction.

«Remarkable complexes such as Abu Dhabi Plaza, Khan Shatyr, Talan Towers, which are now the symbols of Astana, were built by businesses at the time. The city’s administration needs to use the same approach and attract private investors and famous architects to construct new attractions in the city,» said Tokayev at the meeting on the development of the Kazakh capital.

The Kazakh President noted that urban development is mainly art, and, certainly, the country’s reputation. He added that modern attractive buildings, thoroughly planned streets, arranged yards are an integral part of high-quality living of the citizens.