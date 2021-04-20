No severe COVID-19 cases among children reported in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 caused no severe illnesses among children in Nur-Sultan,» head of the city healthcare department Timur Muratov said.

39 children aged 0-18 are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals in Nur-Sultan as of now. As a rule they contract the virus along with their parents and receive treatment together with them. No death and severe cases were reported.

As earlier reported the city epidemiological situation remains unstable. The highest COVID-19 incidence rate is seen among adults up to 79.9%, 17.3% accounts for children and 2.8% for teens.



