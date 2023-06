No school for Grades 0-9 in Kazakh capital for bad weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lessons have been canceled for Grade 0-9 students in Nur-Sultan for bad weather earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city.

The Education Department of Nur-Sultan said in a statement that the decision was made to cancel lessons for Grade 0-9 students of the morning shift on February 27 for bad weather.