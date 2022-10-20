Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    No reason to speak about evacuation or closure of Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv – FM

    20 October 2022, 11:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi announced approximate number of Kazakhstanis staying in the territory of Ukraine now, Kazinform reports.

    In the current situation it is quite difficult to gather any information, the Minister said. «Now, when military operations are underway, many Kazakhstanis leave Ukraine on their own, and we face difficulties in counting their number. Our Consul supposes there are approximately 200 Kazakhstani nationals staying in the territory of Ukraine,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

    He assured that most of Kazakhstani citizens had already been evacuated.

    As for evacuation of the Kazakh Embassy staff in Kyiv, the Minister said that this issue is not on the agenda yet. Most of the diplomats were relocated to Warsaw (Poland).

    «Our Consul is in Kyiv. On a daily basis, he meets our nationals staying in Kyiv. They have many questions, and they apply for the assistance. There is no reason to speak about evacuation or temporary closure,» stressed Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

    Photo: 24.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital