No reason to speak about evacuation or closure of Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv – FM
20 October 2022, 11:33

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi announced approximate number of Kazakhstanis staying in the territory of Ukraine now, Kazinform reports.

In the current situation it is quite difficult to gather any information, the Minister said. «Now, when military operations are underway, many Kazakhstanis leave Ukraine on their own, and we face difficulties in counting their number. Our Consul supposes there are approximately 200 Kazakhstani nationals staying in the territory of Ukraine,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

He assured that most of Kazakhstani citizens had already been evacuated.

As for evacuation of the Kazakh Embassy staff in Kyiv, the Minister said that this issue is not on the agenda yet. Most of the diplomats were relocated to Warsaw (Poland).

«Our Consul is in Kyiv. On a daily basis, he meets our nationals staying in Kyiv. They have many questions, and they apply for the assistance. There is no reason to speak about evacuation or temporary closure,» stressed Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Photo: 24.kz



