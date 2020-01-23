Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No reason to panic: Nur-Sultan mayor on snowstorm in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 January 2020, 15:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan mayor Altai Kulginov says there is no reason to panic about the snowstorm which has gripped the city today, Kazinform reports.

The municipal department of emergencies has earlier suggested to impose the state of emergency in Nur-Sultan due to bad weather conditions.

During the urgent meeting at the department of emergencies mayor Kulginov noted he is aware of the proposal to declare the state of emergency in the city and that the decision will be made after careful consultations and discussions.

He also added that all emergency and snow removal services are working around the clock.

It should be noted that the heavy snowstorm has been pounding the Kazakh capital since early Thursday morning and, according to the weather forecasts, is set to linger for another couple of days. Dozens of flights were canceled at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport Thursday morning and roads from/to Nur-Sultan were shut down.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
