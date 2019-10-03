Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    No rain expected in today’s forecast

    3 October 2019, 07:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on October 3, Kazhydromet reports.

    No rain is expected in Kazakhstan today.

    Wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions. Fog will cover some areas of the region during night and morning hours.

    Foggy weather is also predicted for Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Ground frosts, air temperature of 1-3°C is forecast for Kyzylorda region.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions of the country.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued