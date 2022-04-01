Go to the main site
    No precipitations expected Apr 1 in Kazakhstan

    1 April 2022, 07:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No precipitations are expected on April 1 in Kazakhstan. Snow and rain are set to batter only the country’s northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog and ice-slick, ground blizzard, and high wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected today in North Kazakhstan.

    Fog, ice-slick and strong wind are to grip Kostanay region.

    Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola region sets are to brace for fog and wild wind of 15-20 m/s, while high wind is predicted to sweep through Alakol Lakes district in Almaty region.

    Fog is to blanket Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions on Friday.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
