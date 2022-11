15 October 2022, 10:19

No precipitation in store for most of Kazakhstan on Oct 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –The greater part of the country will still be under the influence of an extensive anticyclone resulting in no precipitation, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The west and northwest of the country will be affected by a cyclone from the Black Sea region brining rains. The country’s southeast is to expect high wind, and the west, northwest, and north – fog.