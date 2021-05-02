Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No precipitation in store for most of Kazakhstan May 2

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 May 2021, 09:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe weather without precipitation On Sunday, May 2. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast for the west of Kazakhstan. Eastern Kazakhstan may be hit by a mix of snow and rain, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that wind with gusts of 23-28 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm is forecast to blanket Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions at night and early in the morning.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in West Kazakhstan region.

Ground frost is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions at night with mercury dipping as low as 3°C


