No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Oct 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists say weather without precipitation will persist in most of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, October 19. Scattered showers are expected only in the west of the country. Foggy conditions will be observed in the north, east and west of Kazakhstan, while stiff wind will blow in the southeast and west, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

15-20 mps wind will hit north and east of West Kazakhstan and north of Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in southwest, north east of Zhambyl and parts of Almaty regions.

Fog will blanket west, south and center of Atyrau, north of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, south of Pavlodar, and west of Mangistau regions.

Earlier Kazakhstan’s national weather agency issued weather advisories for three regions of Kazakhstan.



