Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Oct 19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 October 2021, 07:39
No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Oct 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists say weather without precipitation will persist in most of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, October 19. Scattered showers are expected only in the west of the country. Foggy conditions will be observed in the north, east and west of Kazakhstan, while stiff wind will blow in the southeast and west, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

15-20 mps wind will hit north and east of West Kazakhstan and north of Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in southwest, north east of Zhambyl and parts of Almaty regions.

Fog will blanket west, south and center of Atyrau, north of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, south of Pavlodar, and west of Mangistau regions.

Earlier Kazakhstan’s national weather agency issued weather advisories for three regions of Kazakhstan.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty