No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Jan 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone spur weather with no precipitation is expected in much of Kazakhstan on January 12. Only the west and north of the country will see snow and the south – precipitation as rain and snow due to weather fronts. The country is to brace in places for fog, high wind as well as black ice in the west and ground blizzard in the northwest, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the National Met Office, the west, east and center of Atyrau region is to expect fog and ice slick.

Kostanay region is to see ground blizzard in the west and center and fog in the north.

Turkestan region is to brace for fog in the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the mountainous areas.

Almaty region is to see fog in the south and north as well as 15-25mps wind in Zhalanashkol area.

Wind is to reach 15-23mps in the area of Zharminsk of East Kazakhstan region.

Zhambyl region is to expect fog in the north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest and mountainous areas at daytime.

Fog is to coat the northwest of Akmola, west, center of Mangistau, north of North Kazakhstan, east of Pavlodar, north and center of Kyzylorda regions.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for the northwest of West Kazakhstan region.